Roy W. Faneuff, 84
OXFORD - Roy W. Faneuff, 84, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at The Highlands of Fitchburg, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Webster and raised on his family's farm in Auburn, Roy was one of three children born to the late Walter and Catherine (Narel) Faneuff. He was a graduate of Auburn High School. He had a lengthy career at David Clark Company, where he retired in 2002.
Roy enjoyed golf, bowling, poker, and tennis; he also loved rooting for all the Boston sports teams. He was an avid fan of old Westerns and country music. Roy was quick to joke or tease with his family, friends, and everyone he met.
Above all, he loved his family the most. Roy leaves behind his four children: Denise Faneuff and her husband Jon Eisenberg, of Worcester; Steven Faneuff and his wife Susan, of Auburn; Bill Faneuff and his wife Marisa, of Wilbraham; and Keith Faneuff and his wife Michelle, of Fitchburg. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Kyle, and Lucas Faneuff, Mengistu and Bethlehem Eisenberg, and Madison, Brody, Cameron, and Liam Faneuff; a brother, Ronald Faneuff and his wife Eileen, of Auburn; a brother in law Donald Mardirosian of Florida, and two nephews Jeff and Ken Faneuff. Along with his parents, Roy was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Mardirosian.
A special thanks to all the staff at Christopher Heights of Webster and Summit Elder Care for tending to our father with such care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at ALSAC\St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org
. Roy was a generous donor to many organizations and a long-time donor to St. Jude.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Roy's family between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA – masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and social distancing measures will be taken. Funeral services and burial will be held privately for his family. To leave a note of condolence or to share a fond memory of Roy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com