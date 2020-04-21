|
Roy T. Fenneuf, 89
GRAFTON - Roy T. Fenneuf, 89, of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of the late Stephanie C. (Lettic) Fenneuf.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Roy and Grace (O'Neil) Fenneuf. He was educated at the Woodland Prep School and was a graduate of South High in Worcester. He also attended and graduated from Worcester Junior College earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Army.
Roy was employed in Meter Engineering for National Grid prior to his retirement and has been a resident of Grafton for over 40 years.
He is survived by his sisters in law and brother in law, Nancy and John Forryan of Westborough and Patricia Ann Lynch of California; a niece Stephanie Forryan, a nephew, John Thomas Forryan, III and his wife's cousin, Elaine Simone of Worcester.
He was the brother of the late Marie Louise Berthiaume.
Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park will be private.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020