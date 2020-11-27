1/1
Roy Hippert Jr.
Roy J. Hippert Jr.at 47

Worcester - Roy J. Hippert Jr. 47, of Worcester and Florida died unexpectedly on Monday November 23, 2020 after becoming ill at home. Roy leaves his loving Mother Anne (Donahue) Hippert-Gerardi and his step Father Michael Gerardi of Worcester.He also leaves several aunts, uncles; Winifred, Donna, Sheila, Michelle, Lynne, Patricia, and Arlene, His uncles James, Donald, Brian, Mark, Terrence, Leon, Joseph and Donald and many cousins. Roy was born in Worcester son of Roy Hippert and lived here most of his life. He attended Worcester Vocational School. Roy had a strong business desire at an early age and started his own roadside flower stand, he also worked as a cook alongside his Father at Holy Cross for many years and then started his own Home Painting Company, Colors Alive Home Painting.

Roy was a caring young man who was always ready to help anyone. He overcame many health hurdles as he was born with a bilateral cleft lip and endured over 35 surgeries. He also helped many that suffered with substance abuse. He loved being at the beach in Jacksonville Florida. Which he considered his second home. He was a loving and caring son who will be missed by his family and friends.

Calling hours for Roy will be held on Tuesday evening December 1, from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. with a Service starting at 6PM. To leave a message for the family or share a special memory of Roy please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com Masks and social distancing must be observed at the funeral home.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
