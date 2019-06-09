|
Roy L. Trudeau, 92
WESTBOROUGH - Roy L. Trudeau, 92, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was the husband of Mary A. (Wagner) Trudeau.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late George and Madeline (McCann) Trudeau and was educated in Worcester schools.
During WW II he served in the United States Army with the 505th Military Police.
Roy was employed at Christie and Thomson Auto Parts in Worcester for 52 years prior to his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and adored his beloved dog, "Aja".
In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Roy Trudeau, Jr. of Pittsfield, Russell Trudeau of Westborough and Randy Trudeau of Westborough. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Ronald Trudeau, two brothers, George and Robert Trudeau and one sister, Lynn LeBeouf.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 A.M in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. prior to the Mass at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at stjude.org/memorial.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2019