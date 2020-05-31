Roy E. Underwood, Jr., 76
Uxbridge - Roy E. Underwood, Jr., 76, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. May 30, 2020 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville of complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Adler) Underwood.
He was born in Providence in 1944, the son of the late Roy E. and Muriel G. (Phillips) Underwood, Sr. and was a graduate of Oxford High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Roy had been employed at Norton Company and Crompton & Knowles, both in Worcester and later at General Motors Corp. in Framingham. He retired from the Baltimore, MD plant of General Motors in 1997 and always said that "he had happy tears in his eyes driving North on Interstate 95 for the last time".
In his retirement, Roy loved time spent with his family, enjoyed fishing, camping, going to Horseneck Beach and his one passion - goose hunting with his best friend, Bob Brooks. He was a life member of the Uxbridge Rod and Gun Club and was also an avid Boston sports fan and UConn Huskies girl's basketball team fan. In earlier years, he coached his children's sports teams.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Patricia, he leaves his three children, Steven Underwood and his wife Beth of Whitinsville, Sharon L. Manz and her husband Erich of Sutton and Donna M. Sullivan and her husband Steven of Millbury ; four grandchildren, Sarah, Jason, Christopher and Kylie. He was predeceased by an infant brother Donald Underwood.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville for their compassionate care over the last few years.
There are no public visiting hours.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
