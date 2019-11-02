|
Royden K. Lewis, 84
Sterling - Royden K. Lewis, 84, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born in Worcester, son of Marshall and Eva (Gates) Lewis, and had lived in Sterling for 56 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elin (Melhuish) Lewis; his son, Royden Lewis Jr. of Denmark, ME; his daughters, Wendy Rigby and her husband, Bradford of Chelmsford and Dianne Lewis and her husband, Harold Smith of Denmark, ME; his brothers, Richard Lewis and Robert Lewis; grandchildren, Seth Rigby, Amanda Ward and Kyle Lewis; 2 great grandchildren, Declan and Ainslee; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved older brother Bill in June of this year.
Royden grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn schools. He served in the Army National Guard and went on to work as an Assistant Manager for Stop and Shop retiring in 1985. Royden's passions in life included his family and the outdoors. He helped start the Sterling Youth Soccer League and enjoyed coaching for several years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and hiker and had been a member of the Canal Sportsmen's Club in Bourne. The camping and hiking trips Royden took with his family created wonderful memories that his family will cherish for years to come.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Donations in Royden's memory may be made to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019