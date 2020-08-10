Ruby M. Cherwek, 85
SHREWSBURY/AUBURN - Ruby M. (Benson) Cherwek, 85, of Braintree and formerly of Shrewsbury and Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Sunrise of Braintree Senior Living.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Ruby was the only child of the late Irving J. and Margaret (Lind) Benson. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, prior to beginning a career as an Administrative Assistant. Ruby worked for US Steel in Worcester, followed by Commercial Union Insurance in Auburn. Lastly, she retired from Digital Equipment Corporation in Marlborough.
In her free time, Ruby enjoyed travelling, skiing, and antiquing. She loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren, and loved her cats.
In 2013, Ruby was predeceased by her beloved husband, John E. "Jack" Cherwek, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
She leaves behind her loving children: Tracy May and her husband Steven of Miramar Beach, FL; Mark Cherwek and his wife Charleen (Gallagher) Cherwek of Quincy, MA; five grandchildren: Capt. Joseph M. May, USAF and his wife Arielle DeGruy May of Navarre, FL, Sean P. May of Miramar Beach, FL, Sydney M. May of Miramar Beach, FL, John Cherwek of Quincy, MA, and Katherine Cherwek of Quincy, MA; and three great-grandchildren, Camille, Fiona, and Alessia May.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Cherwek's family at 11:00 AM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in Section OO of Mountain View Cemetery, Route 140, Shrewsbury, MA, where masks will be required and social distancing measures will be taken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org/gift
). The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com