|
|
Ruby A. (Dahlstrom) Draper, 93
WORCESTER - Ruby Aurora (Dahlstrom) Draper, 93, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Swedish emigrants, Lewis R. and Elizabeth (Anderson) Dahlstrom, graduated from Commerce High School and attended Upsala College in New Jersey. Ruby worked as a medical assistant for many years.
Ruby was a longtime and proud member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday school. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage and had a great sense of humor. She was very artistic, creative and gifted in interior design, enjoyed camping with family and enjoyed the outdoors.
Ruby was predeceased by her first husband Lloyd Anderson in 1964 and then Sherman E. Draper in 2005. She will be dearly missed by her family; two daughters, Susan Anderson and Joan Wynja, grandchildren, Andrea A. (Stevens) McGuigan of W. Brookfield and James J. Stevens, her beloved cousin, Roland Carlson of Worcester and many friends whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by three children Eric and Dean Anderson and Beth (Anderson) Stevens.
Due to the ongoing restrictions, funeral services for Ruby will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The at https://www.lung.org/
To leave an online message of condolence for Ruby's family, please visit
www.lindquistlundin.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020