Ruby F. Johnson, 98
Holden - Mrs. Ruby F. Johnson, 98, of Holden, MA passed away at the Oasis at Dodge Park surrounded by love on December 10, 2019. She was predeceased in 1993 by her husband of 51 years, Donald E. Johnson, Ph.D and her 5 siblings.
Ruby was born in Shirley, MA on May 5, 1921 to Ralph and Elsie (Holden) Evans. She was educated in Shirley public schools and graduated from Ayer High School, Fitchburg Teacher's College and received a Master's Degree in Education from Worcester State College.
Ruby taught in Boxborough, MA during the war years in a one room school, teaching the first three grades. After moving to Holden, she started the first kindergarten there in the 1950s and later taught at the Bancroft School in Worcester. Prior to retirement, she worked as a manager at the St. Vincent Hospital Credit Union. Her greatest love though was teaching and she often said she was "the happiest when in a classroom". She continued to volunteer as a reading instructor to first grade students at the Dawson School well into her 80's. Thank you to teachers Marianne, Kim, and Mary Jane.
Ruby's other beloved volunteer work was in the Children's Room of the Gale Free Library. Her friends there, Bev, Kim, and Carolyn, never forgot Ruby on her birthdays or holidays, for which the family will be eternally grateful. Many Holden residents will remember seeing Ruby jogging, no matter the weather conditions, at 5:30 a.m. daily and that she was once voted "Woman of the Year" by the Holden Women's Club and received the Outreach Volunteer "Good Neighbor" award in 2011. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the WPI Faculty Wives Group for many years, where she worked extensively with foreign students.
Ruby excelled in ice skating, tennis, and all things athletic. She was also an avid knitter, often making her own designs and she loved to bake bread and give it to her friends. Ruby loved poetry, opera and always hoped that she made other people happy. Thank you Ruby, for the countless number of testimonies being given today by those who would say how happy they were indeed made for having known you. You succeeded!
Ruby is survived by her son Donald C. Johnson and his wife Jane of Holden, two daughters Roberta J. Gouin of Warner Robins, GA and Jacqueline E. Belrose of Rindge, NH. She also leaves behind grandson Keith Gervais, granddaughters Sarah Murphy, Laura Daniels (Eric), Meredith Belrose and great grandsons Jameson and Brennan Daniels.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the loving staff of The Oasis at Dodge Park and to "super-nurse" Maryellen and the Brookhaven Hospice team.
At Ruby's request, funeral services will be private and under the direction of Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's memory may be made to The Donald E. Johnson Scholarship Fund ( put this on memo line) University Advancement WPI 100 Institute Rd. Worcester, MA 01609. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019