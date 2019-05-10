|
Ruby M. Woodworth, 99
SHREWSBURY - Ruby M. (Anderson) Woodworth, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester. She leaves a sister, Shirley Midgley, of Shrewsbury, a daughter, Joan Fowler of NH, many nieces and nephews, and great and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Doris Carlson, and Merilyn Mulcahy, and by a brother, Lloyd Anderson.
Ruby was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Andrew and Olga (Person) Anderson. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a bank teller at Guaranty Bank and at Hahnemann Hospital in the pharmacy billing department. She was a member of First Congregational Church, Shrewsbury. In her younger years she grew up on Lake Quinsigamond where she greatly enjoyed swimming, skating, and exploring the lake. She was an avid tennis player. She took pleasure in gardening and her flowers, also square dancing, knitting, and vacationing at Cape Cod, York Beach, Maine, and Florida. She loved hosting her annual Christmas Day family brunch.
In Ruby's memory, donations may be made to Rose Monahan Home, Worcester, MA or to the First Congregational Church,Shrewsbury, MA. A memorial service was held at an earlier date. Ruby was laid to rest at All Faith's Cemetery, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019