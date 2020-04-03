Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Rudolph F. Carlson, 87

WESTBOROUGH - Rudolph F. "Rudy" Carlson, Jr., 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Carlucci) Carlson and was also predeceased by his first wife, Nancy J. (Krumsiek) Carlson.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Anna (Anderson) Carlson. He was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1950 graduate of Westborough High School.

During the Korean Conflict he served with the U. S. Army attaining the rank of Corporal. Following his service in the Army he attended Worcester Junior and graduated from the University of North Dakota.

Rudy was the Manager of Aircraft Engines at General Electric for 28 years retiring in 1988. He resided in Lynnfield for 25 years returning to Westborough in 1989.

He was a member of the VFW Post 9013 and was a former Little League coach, Hockey coach and Boy Scout Leader.

He is survived by two children, Joanne Carlson of Lynn and Brian Carlson of North Reading and three grandsons, Rudy Carlson, Owen Carlson and John Carlson.

A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
