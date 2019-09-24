|
Rudolph "Rudy" Conti
WEBSTER - Rudolph "Rudy" Conti, 92, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday September 21, 2019.
Being predeceased by his wife Evelyn P. (Columbus) Conti in 1994, and by his son Richard Conti in 1965; Rudy is survived by three daughters: Donna Kotowski and her husband Chet of Wilmington, DE , Judith Billings and her husband Robert of Danielson, CT, and Deborah Doyle and her husband George of Webster; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren who he loved and cherished; many nieces, nephews and cousins who he adored; he also leaves his WEBCO family and lifelong friends Jimmy Williams, Mark Puliafico, and Jim Whitney; he was also predeceased by two brothers: Bernard Conti of Webster and William J. Conti of Dudley and his sister: Adele Grzelecki of Dudley.
Rudy was born in Dudley, MA on February 10, 1927 son of the late Francis and Josephine (Pizzotti) Conti; He was a veteran of WWII where he served in the Pacific and on Okinawa in the U.S. Army as a T-5 Corporal. Rudy worked for nineteen years for Cranston Printworks and for twenty-three years as a supervisor for WEBCO retiring in 1992. Rudy was a member of the American Legion, Italian American Veterans Post No. 3 in Worcester, life member of the Elks Lodge No. 154, life member of the Boosters AC. Rudy enjoyed sports, mostly the Red Sox and Patriots, and played in many bocce tournaments; his greatest joys was spending time with his family, cooking and going out to eat.
The Funeral will be held from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA on Saturday September 28, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Dudley Hill Road, Dudley, MA; Committal with Military Honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Dudley, MA. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, in lieu of flowers, Rudy's family kindly requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Church. The Conti family wishes to extend their utmost appreciation to Dr. Levenson and his staff, as well as the staff of St. Vincent Hospital, and the wonderful nurses of the VNA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019