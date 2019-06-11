|
|
Rudolph "Rudy" Mariano, 75
Worcester - Rudolph V. "Rudy" Mariano, 75, of Worcester passed away peacefully Monday, June 10th, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Rudy was born in Worcester, the son of Rudolph M. and Evelyn (Sarb) Mariano. Raised here, Rudy joined the U.S. Air force, after High School servicing his country proudly during the Vietnam war. Upon return and discharge, Rudy, graduated from Barber School and joined his father at Rudy's Barber Shop in Worcester, after his dad retired Rudy ran the shop until he retired. He also worked as a bartender and security at several Worcester night spots before retiring.
Rudy is survived by his three children, Frank Mariano and his wife Jennifer of Salem, NH, Dean Piepiora in West Virginia, Tina Daley in Chelmsford; and his grandchildren including, Alava Mariano and Evan Poremba; extended family members and friends.
Rudy was an outgoing individual who loved to meet people, made friends the moment he met them and could light up any room he entered. Rudy was also an avid New England Sports enthusiast, especially the New England Patriots.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours, Friday, June 14th from 10 am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service at 11:30 am. Burial with U.S. Air Force honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Flowers may be sent, or memorial remembrances made to the Central Massachusetts Veterans, 60 Salisbury Street, Worcester Ma 01608.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019