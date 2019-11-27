|
|
Russell F. Bath, Jr.
Shrewsbury - Russel F. Bath, Jr. of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale after a brief illness with his beloved wife Nelia M.(Martocchia) Cavanaugh by his side. He was 91. He was the son of the late Russel F. Bath and Gretchen (Wolhbruck) Bath.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children Gretchen Bath and William W. Bath and his wife Jacqueline; his grandchildren Nick and Andrew Bath, Jessica Sullivan and Siri Cosper; his great-grandchildren Alice and Milo, and his sister Nancy Roof. He was predeceased by his daughter Cynthia Bath and his sister Pricilla Doyle.
He also leaves his stepson Richard Cavanaugh and his wife Dawn, their children Katherine "Katie", Christopher, Joshua and Lydia, his step-granddaughter Stephanie Cavanaugh, and his step-great-grandson Joseph Shays. His stepson Sean Cavanaugh predeceased him.
He leaves his former wife Phyllis (Fallstrom) Bath.
He graduated from Shrewsbury High and then Harvard, and went on to graduate from BU Law School. He practiced law in Worcester form many years, first with a firm and then as a solo practitioner.
He was accomplished at everything he did, and he could do anything, from law to home and car repair. The whole family relied on him for his good advice and generous help, and usually didn't make important decisions without consulting him. He had a project going every minute and remained healthy and active until the end.
He loved to be on his boat at the Cape and spent many decades there. He was in his element walking the docks at Green Pond Marina to check in with the other boaters; with any luck, someone would need a hand with engine repairs or mechanical problems, and he would jump right in. But he also enjoyed sitting on the boat and socializing on a summer's day with Nelia, family, and friends.
He spent many happy hours giving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren rides on his tractor in the backyard, which was just as much a joy to him as it was to the children.
He and Nelia traveled extensively after retirement and wintered in Ft. Lauderdale.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To view Russell's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019