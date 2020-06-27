Russell Bellemer, 74



Worcester - Russell (Russ) Bellemer, 74, passed peacefully June 22, 2020 at Worcester Lutheran Home after a long struggle with his health.



Russ was born in Pawtucket, RI the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Bellemer, both deceased. A long time resident of Westborough and Worcester, Russ leaves behind siblings, Charles (Spencer) Susan (Worcester), Elizabeth Underwood (Goffstown, NH) and Joan (Auburn), as well as many nieces and nephews.



Russ graduated from Westborough in 1964 and Worcester Junior College in 1966. He worked as a draftsman and at Digital Equipment Corp. Though his life long battle with epilepsy made work and transportation difficult, Russ was an avid cyclist, completing many trips with the Seven Hills Wheelmen. His passion was bluegrass and folk music. For many years Russ would broadcast a weekly show from his vast collection on Worcester's community radio, WCUW. Russ was a gentle soul who marched to his own tune, playing the hand he had been dealt.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to WCUW would honor his memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store