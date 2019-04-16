|
|
Russell James Brown
Born-August 21, 1963
Died-January 13, 2019
AUBURN - Russell Brown, 55, of Auburn, died January 13, 2019 at his home in Auburn. Born on August 21, 1963 in Worcester, Russell was the son of David and Mary Ann Brown.
He was raised in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School, class of 1981. After high school he attended Johnson and Wales where he acquired an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts. During his life he was a cook at a variety of different restaurants and also worked in construction as a fire sprinkler system installer for about 5 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and trapping. As a member of the Auburn Sportsman Club for a good part of his life, he enjoyed teaching the younger generation about the outdoors. He always said that there was nothing better than teaching a kid to fish and seeing the expression on their faces and hearing the joy in their voices when they landed their first fish.
He also loved to grow extensive vegetable gardens as he learned from his parents growing up as a kid, and was also known as an adult to create awesome firework displays on the 4th of July.
He will be loved and remembered by family and friends and all who came in contact with him for his outgoing attitude, sense of adventure, along with his kindness and caring for others.
Russell is predeceased by his father David Brown and his brother Dennis Brown.
He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Brown and sister Cheryl Brown Duncan, also brother in law David Duncan, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Russell will be missed dearly and will not be forgotten by all who knew him.
A Friend
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019