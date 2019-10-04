|
|
Russell A. Gagnon
Sutton - On Tuesday, October 2, 2019, Russell A. Gagnon, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Russell was born on April 22, 1945 in Worcester/MA to Armand Gagnon & Laura (Trudel). He leaves his wife Mona Metro-Gagnon (Metro) of 31 years, his son Keith Gagnon, and his two grandchildren, Ryan Gagnon and Cooper Gagnon, four sibling's Lorraine Haddad, Roger Gagnon, Raymond Gagnon and Diane Faucher and several nieces and nephews.
Russ' true passion was that of a musician, and began playing piano at a very early age. His talent enabled him to put himself through college, graduating from Assumption College in 1967 with a Masters in Science. He was a musician in the central Mass area for over 50 years.
Mr. Gagnon was a true entrepreneur, owning several businesses and real estate over the years. He was a beloved and respected physics teacher at Tourtellotte High School in Thompson, CT for 35 years. A student favorite, he could be observed playing his music at student assemblies and could always be counted on for dressing in costume for the annual Halloween celebration, to the delight of the students and staff alike. He took great joy in spending time at his beach getaways in Narragansett, RI and Saint Maarten with his wife and family.
Giving back to the community was always a priority to Russ. He and his wife were regular volunteers at the Mustard Seed in Worcester for over 20 years, and he was the organ player at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Millbury for over 15 years.
His passion for science and teaching led him to the decision of an anatomical gift donation to University of Massachusetts Medical School. In his own words:
"My body will be donated for research and give medical students the opportunity to learn from and use my gift for medical research and development of science advancements they choose. Education is and has been a significant part of my life as I have been a chemistry and physics teacher for 35 years."
A Memorial Mass will be held at his church, St. Roch's Catholic Church 332 Main St Route 12, Oxford, MA on October 19th at 11:00am. His family requests any donations on his behalf be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019