Russell F. Hauver, 87
Worcester - Russell F. Hauver, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Auburn. He was born in Clinton, a son of the late Merrill W. and Doris F. (Cleveland) Hauver.
Russ worked as a hammerman for Holbrook Drop Forge (now Komtek) for 42 years, retiring in 1997. He was a longtime member of the United Steelworkers Union in Worcester. He enjoyed listening to country music, gardening and tending to his flowers and plants. Russ would spend countless hours making sure everything was just perfect. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit and he enjoyed a sharing a good joke. A devoted family man, Russ truly enjoyed when he was surrounded by them.
Russ will be forever loved and missed by his beloved wife of 64 years, Beverly M. (Russell); his daughter, Alma-Jean Spencer and her husband, Kevin of Worcester; his three sons, Russell F. Hauver, Jr. and his wife, Carol of Spencer, Mark Hauver of Auburn and David Hauver and his wife, Brook of Auburn; his four brothers, George F. Hauver of Clinton, William M. Hauver of Lancaster, Bion K. Hauver of Williamstown and Robert F. of Leominster; his sister, Evelyn Sylvester of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Hauver and her husband, Jason of Waterford, New York , Russell F. Hauver III and his wife, Mary Elizabeth of Merrimac, NH , Corey Hauver and his wife, Kathleen of Holliston, Robert Spencer of Worcester, Brian Spencer of Webster, Matthew Hauver of Shrewsbury, Kathryn Hauver of Shrewsbury and Cassandra Hauver of Auburn; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Leboeuf of Worcester in 2012, his infant son, Michael in 1957; and his two brothers, John C. and Charles K. Hauver.
Russ' family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at the Life Care Center of Auburn for their loving care and devotion not only to Russ, but to Beverly and the family during this difficult time.
In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, Russell's family will be planning a Life Celebration gathering at a time when it is safe. Memorial donations may be made to a . To share a message of condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020