Russell T. "Rusty" Jones
Northborough - Russell T. "Rusty" Jones, 68, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Russell was born in Marlborough, a son to the late Leroy R. and Lois E. (Woodcock) Jones. He grew up in Northborough, graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in 1970, and was a well-known self-employed carpenter in the Meredith, NH area for many years prior to his return to Northborough to be near family. Rusty enjoyed history, most especially Early American, and was a former member of the Northborough Historical Society. He looked forward to his mornings spent at Chet's Diner.
Russell is survived by his son, Nathan J.A. Jones of Northborough; his daughter, Amber L. Koina of Worcester; three brothers, Robert F. Jones and his wife Carol of Hudson, Richard L. Jones of Northborough, Ronald D. Jones and his wife Joanne of Worcester; a sister, Cynthia L. Jones of Holden; several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral and time of reflection will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Northborough Historical Society, PO Box 661, Northborough, MA 01532. To share a condolence, please visit
