Russell L. Messier, 85Grafton - Russell L. Messier, 85, died at home, Monday, August 10, following a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janiece (Harrington) Messier; two daughters, Judy Noel, and her husband, Bob, of South Grafton, and Deborah Messier, of North Grafton; a sister, Sr. Mary Edward Messier, of Worcester; his brother-in-law, Steven Anderson, of Greenville, SC; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jeannette.Russ was born in Worcester, September 8, 1934, the son of Louis and Miselva (Robidoux) Messier. He grew up in Worcester and moved to Grafton in 1961. Following graduation from Saint Peter's High School, he joined the United States Army, then worked for F&H Transportation in Worcester before joining the Grafton Police Department where he spent the next 35 years, spending ten years as the Grafton Chief of Police before retiring in 1998.Russ then spent several years serving as a special police officer in Westborough, and working as a funeral assistant at several area funeral homes.He was a member of Saint James Church in South Grafton, the Knights of Columbus, and the Grafton Lions Club. Russ also belonged to the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, and the Central Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. He was a dedicated runner and supporter of the Jimmy Fund, was an avid Patriots fan, and loved his canine companion, Brady.Russ' Funeral Service will be private and there are no Calling Hours. Memorial Donations are requested to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA, 02445-7226. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit