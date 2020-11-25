Russell A. Pepper, 86Shrewsbury - Russell A. Pepper, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Beaumont of Worcester.Russell is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Janice E. (Mullen) Pepper; a daughter, Suzanne Pepper of Worcester; nieces and nephews. A son, Timothy Pepper, predeceased him in 1975. He was also predeceased by a sister, Anna Pepper. Born in Worcester, son of the late, Anthony and Anna (Abuzzese) Pepper, he graduated from Worcester Boys Trade and attended the former Central New England College. He later served in the United States Army.Russell settled his family in Shrewsbury in 1978. He retired from American Water Works in 1996, after twelve years of dedicated service. He had previously worked for the Town of Ashland Water Department and in earlier years for Amorello Construction.Russell was a faith filled member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, and attended Mass regularly. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Operators Union, Local 4, and was an avid golfer at Indian Meadows Country Club.Russell was very dedicated to his family and although both children had challenges, he did all he could to provide the best care for them and his loving wife Janice.There are no calling hours.A Funeral Mass for Russell will be on Friday, November 27, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPIRE Program in care of Seven Hills Foundation, 150 Goddard Memorial Drive, Worcester, MA 01603.Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel is honored to assist his family.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at