Russell A. Sene Sr., 67
Uxbridge - Russell A. Sene Sr., 67, passed away on Thurs. Jan 9, 2020 after being stricken ill at home. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy E. (Barszcz) Sene.
He is also survived by 3 children, Russell A. Sene Jr. and his longtime companion Erin of Athol, Christopher M. Sene of Uxbridge, and Jonathon J. Sene of Uxbridge; 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Chase, Trevor, Casey, and Savannah; a brother, George Sene of Blackstone; a sister, Linda Poirer of Uxbridge; in-laws, Edward Barszcz, Jackie and Cindy Barszcz, Linda and Michael Nichols, and Evelyn and Bradly Daigle, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on May 31, 1952 he was son of the late Norman "Bud" and Marjorie (Bennett) Sene and was raised in Blackstone. He was a graduate of Blackstone-Millville High School and had been a resident of Uxbridge the past 40 years. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, golf, playing games on his tablet, and listening to oldies music. He was a longtime member of the Millville Men's Club. He will be sorely missed by his family.
His funeral will be held on Mon. Jan 13th at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge on Sun. Jan. 12th from 4-8 pm. Donation's in Russell's memory may be made to: the , PO Box 417007, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit:www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020