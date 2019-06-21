|
|
Russell H. Tessier, PhD, 86
Paxton/Chatham - Russell H. Tessier PhD, 86, of Paxton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife, Beverly A. (Brown) Lavoie Tessier, a son, Michael A. Tessier of North Attleboro; two daughters, Amy M. Thebeau of Thompson, CT and Julianne M. Tessier of Fort Mills, SC; a step-daughter, Julie O'Connor of Princeton, a sister, Gloria Ouellette of Auburn; grandchildren and nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean I. (Pytko) Tessier; a daughter, Linda J. Ferri; a brother, Bernard Tessier; and a sister Anita Tessier. Russell was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Albert and Sylvia (LaPrade) Tessier. He grew up on the 500 acre Parsons Estate and Cider Mill and operated the cider mill at 14 years old. He was a graduate of Worcester Academy and Boston University. He received his PhD from The Franklin University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Tessier owned and operated Handy Pad Manufacturing Co., in Worcester, which was a generational family business that has products profiled in the War Museum of Paris and he also owned Stafford Laboratories in Worcester. He was a licensed real estate broker; traveler, trophy sportsman, an avid fisherman and a lobster fisherman. Russell was an artist, an excellent cook, a gardener, political pundit and a member of the Crown and Anchor Society.
The family would like to thank the infusion team and all who helped care for him at UMass Memorial Medical Center for their care and support.
Funeral services for Russell will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019