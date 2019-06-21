Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Tessier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Tessier Ph.D.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Tessier Ph.D. Obituary
Russell H. Tessier, PhD, 86

Paxton/Chatham - Russell H. Tessier PhD, 86, of Paxton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife, Beverly A. (Brown) Lavoie Tessier, a son, Michael A. Tessier of North Attleboro; two daughters, Amy M. Thebeau of Thompson, CT and Julianne M. Tessier of Fort Mills, SC; a step-daughter, Julie O'Connor of Princeton, a sister, Gloria Ouellette of Auburn; grandchildren and nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean I. (Pytko) Tessier; a daughter, Linda J. Ferri; a brother, Bernard Tessier; and a sister Anita Tessier. Russell was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Albert and Sylvia (LaPrade) Tessier. He grew up on the 500 acre Parsons Estate and Cider Mill and operated the cider mill at 14 years old. He was a graduate of Worcester Academy and Boston University. He received his PhD from The Franklin University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Tessier owned and operated Handy Pad Manufacturing Co., in Worcester, which was a generational family business that has products profiled in the War Museum of Paris and he also owned Stafford Laboratories in Worcester. He was a licensed real estate broker; traveler, trophy sportsman, an avid fisherman and a lobster fisherman. Russell was an artist, an excellent cook, a gardener, political pundit and a member of the Crown and Anchor Society.

The family would like to thank the infusion team and all who helped care for him at UMass Memorial Medical Center for their care and support.

Funeral services for Russell will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now