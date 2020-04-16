Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1942 - 2020
Russell Wood Obituary
Russell I. Wood, 77

Salisbury, MA - Russell I. Wood, age 77, longtime resident of Salisbury, passed early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, after a long struggle with cancer. Although his family could not be with him because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the nurses and staff who were so fond of him were there with care and comfort.

Born in Worcester, August 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Minthorne and Dorothy (Hopkins) Wood and was a graduate of Leicester High School.

"Woody", as he was lovingly known by many, was a lifelong handyman, having worked in various aspects of the construction industry. He could make and fix (or break) almost anything.

Woody was an avid fisherman, he could always be found on the beach with his friends and fishing equipment. His favorite pastime was hanging around with his best friend George. His sense of humor was endless, and he had the biggest heart.

Fond memories of a life well lived and well loved will always be treasured by his children, Russell P. Wood and spouse Shawn of Worcester, Loreen Diliddo and her spouse Steven of Florida; his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his brother and sister, along with several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Kevin Wood survived by his spouse Doreen and predeceased by his sister.

By request of his family, services will be private. Arrangements were by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
