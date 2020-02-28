|
|
Ruth Akua Adusei, 45
WORCESTER - Ruth Akua Adusei at the age of 45 passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Worcester, MA where she was a longtime resident. She was born April 24th, 1974 in Kumasi, Ghana and has lived in Worcester, MA since she was 13.
Ruth earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from UMASS Amherst. She worked as a Registered Nurse at UMass Memorial and as Traveling Nurse. She was loved by all who came to know her and her beautiful smile. Ruth used her knowledge and resources not only to push herself but to help others navigate the field of Nursing.
She was also a long-term member of the Pentecost Church and would routinely serve there spreading the good word of our Lord.
Ruth is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Victoria (Tawiah) Atupem, her three beautiful children, Abigail Cassandra Owusu Afriyie, Jeremy Owusu Afriyie and Janelle Owusu Afriyie, and her siblings, Samuel Adusei, Daniel, Adusei, Benita Atupem, David Atupem, and Lawrence Atupem Jr. Ruth is also survived by her Aunts, Uncles, cousins and family in the States and in Ghana.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 6th from 5:00–8:00 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Ruth's Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 7th from 8:00-10:00 am at the funeral home immediately followed by burial in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Friends and Family are welcome to join us for Ruth's Celebration of Life also on Saturday, March 7th at the Church of Pentecost, 41 Providence St, Worcester, MA from 2pm- 1am.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020