Ruth L. Anderson, 91
Whitinsville - Ruth (Leech) Anderson, 91, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 while surrounded by her family in Brigham and Women's Hospital, after a decline in health. She is predeased by her husband, Howard Anderson, in 2010, her first husband, John Thompson, in 1986, her brother, Edward Leech, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Overmann Thompson. Ruth leaves five sons: Jack Thompson, and his wife Nancy, of Uxbridge, Charles Thompson and Christopher Thompson, and his wife Mary, of Whitinsville, Doug Thompson and David Thompson, and his wife Anne, of Worcester; and two step-daughters: Virginia Hammar, of Kennebunk, ME and Barbara Fortin and her husband, Dean, of Whitinsville; 8 grandchildren; Stephen, Alex, Jordan, Mattie, Patrick, Dylan, Sean and Molly; and two great-grandchildren; Hailey and Henry.
Born July 26, 1927, in Whitinsville, to George and Mildred (Blomquist) Leech, Ruth graduated from Northbridge High School in 1945 and attended Michigan State University. She was a life-long resident of Whitinsville and enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, FL for the past 20 years. Prior to her retiring in 1993, Ruth worked in payroll and as a computer operator for the former Whitin Machine Works and Comtran, in Whitinsville, Gannon Motors, in Westboro and Table Talk Pies, Worcester. She was an avid reader and enjoyed rug hooking and playing golf. For many years she volunteered at both the Whitinsville Social Library and the Zephyrhills library and with NEADS training service dogs. She was a lifetime member of the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 24, at 2PM, in the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, Whitinsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, 61 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019