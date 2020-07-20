1/1
Ruth Andrzejczyk
1928 - 2020
Ruth Andrzejczyk

OXFORD - Ruth (Gildauskas) Andrzejczyk, 92, of Barlett Street, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Henry J. Andrzejczyk Sr. who died in 2009; and her first husband, Joseph Buffone who died in 1951. She is survived by her daughter, Maryann Dufresne and her husband Jerry of Auburn; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a stepson, Henry J. Andrzejczyk Jr.; a stepdaughter, Joanne Andrzejczyk; and seven brothers, John, Edward, Anthony, Daniel, Thomas, Vito and Charles. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles and Ana (Gajauskas) Gildauskas, and lived most of her life in Oxford. She graduated from Worcester Girls Trade High School in Worcester.

Mrs. Andrzejczyk was a milliner at Paul Hats in Worcester for seven years. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
