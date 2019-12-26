|
Ruth E. Annis, 77
Bellingham -
Ruth E. (Jarvais) Annis, 77, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the University Campus of UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
She leaves two children: John F. Annis, Jr. and his wife, Regina Morris, of Bradenton, FL, and Christine George and her husband, Eric D. George, of Worcester; four grandchildren: Daniel Morris and Anthony Annis, both of Bradenton, and Taylor George and Kyle George, both of Worcester; a brother, Frederick S. Jarvais of Sutton; and her boyfriend of 16 years, Gerald P. Dyer of Bellingham, with whom she lived.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred F. and Regina (Krukowski) Jarvais; a son, Jeff Annis; and a sister, Helen Putnam.
Born in Worcester on March 5, 1942, she was raised in Sutton and later lived in Millbury and Worcester before moving to Bellingham in 2005. She was a graduate of Sutton High School.
Ruth worked as an interpreter for the deaf and was employed for many years by the Worcester Public Schools. She enjoyed sign language, the occasional trip to a casino, and her family.
Her funeral service and burial in Howard Cemetery, Sutton, will be private. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, has charge of her arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019