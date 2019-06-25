Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Ruth Bickoff


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Bickoff Obituary
Ruth (Kass) Bickoff, 98

Worcester - Ruth (Kass) Bickoff, 98 died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Jewish Healthcare Center.

Her husband Nathan Bickoff died in 1961. She leaves a brother Arthur Kass and his wife Joyce of Worcester; a sister Bella Calish of Naples, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Israel and Max Kass and by her sisters, Mary Rubin, Celia Gaffen, Sadie Zarr and Minnie Levenson.

She was born in Worcester a daughter of Samuel and Emma Feigen Kass and was a lifelong resident. She was a knitter at Worcester Knitting Co for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans and also a member and former chaplain of the Tatnuck Post Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be at B'nai Brith cemetery.

A Memorial Observance Reception will be announced at the time of the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019
