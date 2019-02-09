|
Ruth Boucher 93
Northborough & Worcester - Ruth Boucher (93) passed with peace and grace on February 5 with her family at her side, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Arthur E. Boucher. Survived by her daughters Eddi (James) Magay, Jacquelyn (Walter) Metcalf, Robin Salome and sons Richard Boucher, Arthur (Suzan) Boucher III, and Michael (Sharon) Boucher.
Grandchildren Chris Magay, Alex (Raman) Magay, Mark (Kathy) Metcalf, James (Kim) Metcalf, Katie Metcalf, AJ (Kim) Boucher, Jack Salome, Michelle (Larry Kerrigan) Boucher, Renee (Alan) Martel, Courtney and Nick Boucher, Nick Shulman and Valerie Wittman, Chelsea Carr, and great grandchildren Amelia and Madeline Magay, Shyann, Sierra and Tyler Metcalf, Anna and Maggie Metcalf and Will and Gabi Boucher. Her sister Nancy Morse, many nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Robert Whitney also survive her.
Predeceased by siblings Dorothy Siddall, Esther Nardelli, Florence Stanford, Edward Stanford Jr., Jean Hansen, and Robert Stanford.
Born in 1925 to the late Helen and Edward Stanford in Dedham, eventually moving to Spencer and Northborough where her father maintained an extensive dairy farm, grew vegetables and specialized in breeding pedigreed bulls. (Elsie the cow was his best-known result!) Ruth learned to milk cows and developed her skill for gardening in the vegetable fields under her brother Ed's supervision.
While attending schools in Northborough she met Arthur when he offered her a ride home because she had scraped her leg while skating. They became high school sweethearts. As World War II approached, Arthur enlisted in the U.S. Army. Ruth and Arthur convinced their parents to give consent and were married in 1943. Arthur was soon sent overseas serving in the 150th Combat Engineering Battalion and distinguished himself in campaigns in France, Germany, Luxembourg, as well as the Battle of the Bulge. While Arthur was overseas and Ruth was living in Northborough she gave birth to their first child whom he didn't see until she was a year old.
When Arthur returned from the war they bought a house and settled in Northborough. He was employed at the Whitaker Reed Corporation. Ruth, while throwing her energy into raising their six children, was frequently President or Chairwoman in the Northborough Women's Club, St. Bernadette's Women's Group and the Historical Society. One of the accomplishments she relished was leading the Northborough Garden Club to a first place finish in the Worcester County Horticultural Society Flower Show, something no other garden club had accomplished, as the tough competitors were professional commercial growers and designers.
When they became empty nesters, Ruth sought work outside the home and was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation for many years.
Among the activities Ruth and Arthur enjoyed together was spending time at their beach cottage on Cape Cod, golf, hiking and enjoying nature, antiquing, gardening, volunteering at Tower Hill, and ballroom dancing.
In addition to their travels abroad and in the states, they built a retirement home on Rocky Pond and wintered in Florida.
The West Wing at Briarwood Community was being built in 2001 and Ruth was the first resident to move in, as she was now a widow. The residents were welcoming and Ruth assimilated quickly, soon becoming a volunteer. She loved her first floor apartment and the ability to plant a garden, which she expanded so extensively that for several years tents were erected and the Briarwood community planned garden parties for residents among her roses and beautiful blooming blossoms. The apartment and gardens were so lovely they were featured in the official Briarwood brochure.
Famous for her cheese soufflé, always served the morning after Thanksgiving, she cherished celebrating Christmas and Thanksgiving with family, knowing the bonds that tie were strengthened. She was very proud of her legacy, her children and great and grandchildren.
She will be remembered with love.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held February 16th, Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Briarwood Retirement Community, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA. 01606.
Please omit flowers; expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to:
Rose Monahan Hospice Home, C/O VNA Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite #180, Danvers, MA. 01923 or Briarwood Assistance Fund, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA. 01606. To view Ruth's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019