Ruth V. Bourdeau, 93
Millbury - Ruth V. (DeCaro) Bourdeau, 93, of Millbury, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, with her children at her bedside. Her loving husband of forty-nine years, Aurele J. Bourdeau, predeceased her in January 1996. Her son, David F. Bourdeau, predeceased her in 2018.
Ruth is survived by her loving family including her children, Mark S. Bourdeau and his wife Germaine of Auburn, Paul J. Bourdeau and his wife Patricia of Webster, Susan A. Auger and her husband Frank of Chepachet, RI, and Mary J. Sprino and her husband Michael of Millbury; ten grandchildren, Frank, Jeffery, Nicole, Suzanne, Mark, Danielle, Michael, Mark, Joshua, and Paul; as well as seventeen great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ruth, the last surviving of twelve children, was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Cosimo and Virginia (Cozzolina) DeCaro. She was predeceased three infant siblings and by four brothers and four sisters, Frank, Joseph, Samuel, Charles, Santa, Rose, Helen, and Dorothy.
Ruth worked in the offices, as an account manager for Bradlees Department Store, retiring after over thirty years of dedication. Ruth was the first recipient of the "Be the Best Award" from Bradlees, an award given to people who showed exemplary dedication to the store and the customer. She had previously worked as an LPN at Hahnemann Hospital, before raising her family. She was currently a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Millbury but had been a member of both Our Lady of Loreto and Saint Joseph Parishes in Worcester, before moving to Millbury. She was a member of the Beato Angelo D'Acri Society and the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary.
Ruth was a devoted mother and showered them with love. She was involved in the lives of her children as a Cub Scout den mother, a scout leader for the Camp Fire Girls, as a member and president of the Dartmouth Street P.T.A. She enjoyed time spent with the family at home or vacationing at Cape Cod and Misquamicut Beach. She never forgot birthdays, especially for her children there was always a gathering for cake and presents, because as she would always say… "You are still my children". Her grandchildren and great grandchildren too, could always count on a card from Nana, with some scratch tickets or cash.
Due to current restriction on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 10 Waters Street, Millbury, MA 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020