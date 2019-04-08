Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Ruth Burdick Comstock


Ruth Burdick Comstock

Clinton - Ruth Ann (Heck) Burdick Comstock, 88, passed away peacefully at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Monday, April 1, 2019 following an illness. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth W. Comstock, and her son, Mark Burdick. Ruth is survived by her children, Lynda Burdick of Los Angeles, CA; Douglas Burdick & wife Karen of Clinton; and John Burdick & wife Memorie of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Ryan Burdick & wife Heather; Jamie Smith & husband Joshua; and Jessica Burdick; great-grandchildren Presley, Nash, and Max; extended family and dear friends.

Ruth was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to the late John & Theresa (Healey) Heck. Her family later settled in Burbank, California, where she attended local schools and graduated from Burbank High School, Class of 1949. Following high school, she enjoyed working her dream job, training thoroughbred race horses throughout California, a passion she held life-long. In later years, in addition to raising her family as a devoted mother, Ruth worked in the Los Angeles legendary drive-in restaurant Tiny Naylor's. Following retirement, she moved east to live closer to her family and enjoyed the friendships that she developed while living at Brigham Circle in Hudson. Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019
