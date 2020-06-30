Ruth A. (Allen) BurttLEICESTER - Ruth A. (Allen) Burtt, 91, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.She was predeceased by her long time loving husband, Herbert H. Burtt, who passed away in 2016. She leaves a son, Gregory A. Burtt and his wife, Theresa of Leicester; and 3 daughters, Sheila R. Barlow and her husband, Edward of Leicester; Lorraine A. Lyon and her husband, Barry of Leicester; and Diann L. Hale and her husband, Charles of Rutland. She also leaves a sister, Hazel Swimm of Monticello, ME, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Born in Bridgewater, ME, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Allen. She graduated from Bridgewater High School where she met the love of her life, Herb. The two of them moved to MA where they planted their family roots but frequently vacationed back to ME throughout the years. Ruth worked in the cafeterias of Leicester Public Schools for 17 years prior to retirement. Being a woman of faith, she was a Sunday School teacher at the Advent Christian Church in Worcester, and an active member of Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford, MA for many years. She was a wonderful cook/baker, an avid gardener and home-canner, making the best bread and butter pickles around. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered by all for her kind heart, loving spirit, and her generosity to others.The family would like to send a special thank you to the J.H.C Hospice nurses, and the Visiting Angels of Worcester, especially for her caregivers, Sophia and Mary. Memorial Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oak Hill Bible Church, P.O. Box 277, Oxford, MA, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at UMMHC Philanthropy Office, 365 Plantation Street, Biotech 1, Worcester, MA 01605.MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is directing arrangements for the family.