Ruth Janet Cormier, 86
Millbury - Ruth Janet Cormier, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April, 5th in The Jewish Healthcare Center.
Janet was an amazing Mother, Wife, Nanny/Grandma, Aunt and Friend. Born February 3, 1934 to Ingvar and Ruth Widen, Janet was very proud of her Swedish heritage and loved growing up in Worcester's Quinsigamond Village. She took great pride in the fact that she was an only child who was later blessed by an ever growing family of children and their loving spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was the strongest, most loving, giving and caring person ever.
Janet was an extremely hard worker and started her own medical billing company when she turned 50. Shortly afterwards she lost her beloved husband Leo Cormier. Against all odds she continued to run her successful business for the next 25 years in addition to loving and holding her family together. Her family was as she put it her "pride and joy". She loved Christmas with the entire family and passed along her love of family and holidays to her children and grandchildren. She always taught us that family is most important but hard work and perseverance was a must. "This too shall pass" were words she taught us all to live by.
Janet battled Alzheimer's long and hard, harder than anyone ever thought possible. She is now at peace with her beloved husband and other family members that have passed over the years. She is smiling down upon us knowing she has created an exceptional family that loves each other and will forever look out for each other. She will be sadly missed but her love and lessons will live on within all of us.
Janet leaves behind her, son Roger Cormier, her daughters Debra Peloquin and husband Richard Peloquin. Cathy Sanborn and husband Rob Sanborn, Kelly Blare widow of Tim Blare; grandchildren, Steven and David Peloquin, Tara Garrett. Robbie Sanborn, Geordie Sanborn and wife Amy, Chris and Adam Sanborn, Nicholas and Jeremy Blare, Emily and Zachary Cormier; great-grandchildren, Meaghan George and Husband Nicholas, Chelsea Calkins, Avery and Logan Sanborn, Levi Garrett, Jacs Calkins; great-great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Nathan and Mackenzie George. Lillianna Cortright.
Our family would like to express our thanks to The Jewish Healthcare Center for their incredible level of care making Janet's last few years comfortable.
To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Janet's funeral services will be private. Please visit Janet's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020