|
|
Ruth (Gibbons) Denio, 88
WORCESTER/HOLDEN - Ruth L. (Gibbons) Denio, 88, a longtime Holden resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Denio who passed away in 1993.
Ruth was born and raised in Jefferson, a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Manning) Gibbons. She graduated from Holden High School and enjoyed a long career in the Medical Records Department at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester. Ruth was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson.
She will be lovingly remembered by several cousins including Janice McNamara of Princeton and Doris "Snooky" French of Holden. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Corrine A. Gibbons who recently passed away in April.
Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joe at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden following a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Timothy M. Brewer.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020