Ruth (Hill) Denman, 91
Worcester - Ruth (Hill) Denman, 91 passed away peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020. Her husband of 64 years, James L. Denman, Sr. passed away in September 2014. She leaves two sons, James L. Denman, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Haverhill and Steven A. Denman and his wife Debora of Charlton; her grandchildren, Stefanie Chasey, Sandra Denman and Marie Denman; great grandchildren, Kianna, Kyla and Christopher Chasey and Nathan Denman; step grandchildren, Justin and Eric Vose; nephews, Robert and Donald Erickson; niece Martha George and brother-in-law LaVerne Denman of Waterloo, NY.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents Arthur J. E. and Helga L. (Lindegren) Hill; sisters Alice L. Johnson and Martha E. Erickson; brothers Arthur C. and Raymond B. Hill and grandson J. Christian Denman.
Born in Worcester, she graduated from the former Commerce High School in 1946. She was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church and member of its former Ester and Rebecca Units. Ruth was employed at the former State Mutual Life Assurance Co. for 25 years before retiring in 1989.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ruth to Zion Lutheran Church, 41 Whitmarsh Ave. Worcester, MA 01606. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020