Ruth R.
(Wheaton) Evans
worcester - Ruth R. (Wheaton) Evans, died on June 30, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Manchester, CT, the daughter of Sidney and Fannie (Rexford) Wheaton. She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2000 and her son Christopher in 2018. She leaves a daughter Nancy H, a son Rexford W., her daughter in law Leslie Russell, two grandsons, Michael and Jonathan Evans and their mother Judith.
Following World War II, she and Charles raised their family in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Stockbridge and Worcester. While living in Rhode Island, she was elected to the Barrington school committee. While living in Stockbridge, she served on the board of the Berkshire Mental Health Association and was its president from 1961-63. She was instrumental in the development of its children's clinic and its library. In the Junior League of Pittsfield, she chaired the children's theater program. She was a supervisor for recordings for the Blind in Lenox, MA, was active in scouting and worked for SANE which raised concerns about nuclear policy.
During the Worcester years, she served on the board of the YWCA in 1964-66. In 1966, she staffed areas of counseling and special program development. In 1969, she was made associate executive. During these years, she completed a Master's in Education from Clark University.
In 1970, she helped initiate an alternative education program, which was a joint venture of the Worcester Public Schools and Girls Inc. She became coordinator and director of the resulting Satellite School, which served teen-age girls who were not succeeding in traditional settings.
She served on the Board of Trustees of Andover Newton Theological school from 1984 to 1996 and was its vice chairperson from 1992-1996.
She was moderator of Central Congregational Church from 1975-1979 and of United Congregational Church UCC in 2000-2002. She was a member of its deaconate from 2005 forward. She served on the board of the Massachusetts Conference of the United Church of Christ and was its Chair from 1980-82. She served on the Executive Council of the United Church of Christ from 1983-1989 and was its vice chairperson from 1987-89. From 1984-1996, she was a cooporator of the city Mission Society in Boston, an inner-city arm of the United Church of Christ. For many years she was a board member of the Woman's Home Missionary Union, a grant making body of the United Church of Christ.
Over the years she served on a number of boards of directors, Montachusett Girl Scouts of America 1963-65, Visiting Nurse Association 1963-65, League of Women voters 1970-71, Micah Housing Corporation 1971-79, Central Massachusetts Family Planning 1970-73 and was a corporator of Girls Inc. She served on the board of Directors of Mount Pleasant Home in Boston from 1982-86 and served on the board of the Friends of the Goddard Library from 2002-
She enjoyed membership in the Alliance for the American Antiquarian Society, the Worcester Art Museum, and Preservation Worcester. She was a member of Traveling Camera Limited as well as two book study groups.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Congregational Church, 6 Institute Rd, Worcester. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 4, 2019