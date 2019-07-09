Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fanion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Pierce) Fanion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Pierce) Fanion Obituary
Ruth E. (Pierce) Fanion

CHARLTON - Ruth E. (Pierce) Fanion, 88, of Cranberry Shore Rd., died peacefully, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton.

She leaves her husband of 68 years, Clarence C. Fanion, her sons Joseph A. Fanion and his wife Carol of El Paso, TX., James C. Fanion of Southbridge and Barry C. Fanion of Charlton, her daughter Susan T. McConnell of Southbridge, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Linda M. Shiraka of Penn.

Ruth was one of 10 children born to Chester and Hazel (Stone) Pierce. She worked at Reed & Prince Mfg. in Worcester prior to her retirement in 1995.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the services on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of MA, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now