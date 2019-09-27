|
Ruth Elizabeth "Cricket" Fanjoy King, 95
SPENCER - Ruth Elizabeth "Cricket" Fanjoy King, 95, was born in New London Connecticut at a whopping not quite 4 pounds which helps explain her will to live and enjoy life all these years. She was born on January 10, 1924 to Raymond Fanjoy and Frances Evelyn (Dunn) Fanjoy. Ruth died September 24, 2019 at home with family.
Ruth grew up in the Connecticut area, mostly on Fishers Island, NY. In Fishers' Island High School, we find that Ruth was voted the most popular female student; the best-looking female student; the female student with the highest average; and the female student most likely to succeed; actually, she was the only female student in the high school. After Graduation from Connecticut College she took a slow boat to Malaysia to do missionary work. Ruth spent her entire life educating herself (Bachelor of Arts, multiple master's degrees, and any course she was interested in). She spent her entire work life educating others, from substitute teaching, to teaching others to read and administrator of title 1 education. She made time to raise five sons and do volunteer work once the rascals were out of the house (from the Heifer Project visiting other continents to the Meals on Wheels around town). Ruth enjoyed religion, tennis, golf, skiing, canoeing, and still made time to watch some 3 generations of soccer games.
Ruth was predeceased in death by her mother and father, sisters Janet Gray, Billie Staub, and her brother Ray Fanjoy. Ruth is survived by children Alan King and his wife Elizabeth of Pennsylvania, Jeffrey King and Michelle Thayer of Massachusetts, Christopher King and his wife Ann Marie of Massachusetts, Steve King and his wife Mary of Vermont, David King and his wife Sandy of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Ashley, Andrea, Alexandra, Lindsay, Jessica, Ryan, Connor, Liam, Vinny, and Aidan; great Grandchildren Jayce, Blake, Welles, Wes, Quin and Bryne. Ruth has also left 13 wonderful nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Brookfield Unitarian Universalist Church. Please no flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruth to the of the donor. Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019