Ruth Flemming
Ruth M. Flemming, 101

WESTBOROUGH - Ruth M. Flemming, 101, formerly of Westborough, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Avamere at the Stratford Assisted Living in Phoenix, AZ. She was the wife of the late Irving L. "Lin" Flemming.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Good) Lewis. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a graduate of Westborough High School.

Ruth was employed as a sales associate for Golden's Dress Shop and also worked at V Arc prior to her retirement. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and had lived most of her life in Westborough.

Ruth is survived by one son, Barry L. Flemming and his wife, Jean (Hunnicutt), of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Kent Flemming and Carrie Flood and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Delilha and Dane Flemming.

She was predeceased by a son, Alan Flemming.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, at 1:00 P.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South St., Westborough.

A memorial service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will be planned for a later date after COVID.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
