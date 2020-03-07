Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
Ruth E. (Maloney) Foster

Worcester - Ruth E. (Maloney) Foster, 96, of Worcester, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. Her husband, William F. Foster, Jr. died in 2008. She is survived by her son, Stephen G. Foster and daughter, Nancy Russell and her husband George, all of Worcester; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Brendan, Kathleen, Kellie, Caroline, Molly, Aidan and Kevin and a great grandchild Michael. She is predeceased by a daughter, Marie Sullivan, brother James H. Maloney, Jr., and two infant children, Ellen and Billy. She was born in Worcester a daughter of the late James H. and Mary Pauline (McKeon) Maloney.

Mrs. Foster was a telephone operator for many years at New England Telephone Company where she was a proud union steward. She graduated from Classical High School. Along with her husband she enjoyed bowling in her spare time.

Services were private. Burial was in St. John's Cemetery. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. assisted the family with service arrangements.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
