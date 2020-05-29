Ruth Herring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. Herring, 92

Palm Beach Gardens Florida - We sadly mourn the passing of Ruth Herring, devoted and loving wife of 58 years to Arthur, mother to Abby (obm), Zachary (obm), Jonathan, Debbie, son in law Marc, granddaughter Jenny, grandsons Perry and Nathan (obm). Ruth passed peacefully with her daughter by her side.

Ruth was an exceptional cook. Anyone who's eaten at her table can attest to this. She loved playing bridge, spending summers in Maine, winters in Florida and most of all spending time with her family.

Ruth will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved