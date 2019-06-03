|
Ruth (Lindenberg) Heywood
Worcester - Ruth Heywood, age 88, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Lawrence Lindenberg and Elsie Bennhoff Lindenberg. In 1954 she married Phil Heywood and together they raised 3 daughters, Betsy Nicolli (Rob) of St. Louis MO, Ellen McMahon (John) of Newtown CT, and Ginny Graves of Bend OR. Ruth leaves behind six grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah, Emma, Cori, Robbie, and Bryce, her beloved sister Jane Wight Keltsch of Ft. Wayne IN, four nieces, a nephew and her very dear cousins.
Ruth graduated from Indiana University with a degree in education. She taught elementary school in Indianapolis IN and Cincinnati OH while raising her family. In 1983 Ruth and Phil moved to Worcester MA where Ruth joined several local organizations. She served as president of the Worcester Music Guild and PEO Chapter R and was a member of the Hall Club. Ruth and Phil were docents for the Worcester Art Museum. Upon moving to the Briarwood Retirement Community in 2009, Ruth served as president of the Residents Association and editor of the News & Notes monthly newsletter.
Ruth had a life-long love of gardening and received the Worcester Garden Club's Rose Cup twice for her efforts in community gardens. She was an avid reader, belonging to many book clubs over the years. Ruth was also very involved with First Baptist Church. Her most fulfilling position was chair of the Women's Prayer Group in which she led the small but faithful group in prayer for church members, family and friends.
Ruth's greatest love was family. Although separated from her children and grandchildren by distance for much of her life, Ruth had intense pride and love for them. The entire family recently traveled to Worcester to celebrate Phil's 90th birthday. Her love for Phil was known by their closeness – they shared many interests and worked together on many projects. They were always together.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Notre Dame Hospice and Knollwood for their compassion and support for Ruth.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Worcester MA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the PEO Scholar Award. Checks should be mailed to Jackie Mole, 48 John Alden Rd Holden, MA 01520. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019