RUTH H. HOLT
Charlton - Ruth Hazel Holt (née Krebs), 85, passed away peacefully at The Overlook Senior Residence in Charlton, MA from natural causes on April 29. Born in Southgate, KY to the late Rev. Clarence W. and Annie M. (Brown) Krebs on March 28, 1935, Ruth was the second of their five children. The Krebs family moved often throughout northern and eastern KY with her father's job as a minister in the Methodist Church. After attending Newport High School, Ruth graduated from Union College in Barbourville with a B.A. in Music.
Married in college to the late Rev. Donald Holt, in a double wedding with her sister Mary, Ruth'sa husband's job took them first to NJ, and then to several towns in MA. After first working at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette as a secretary, her lovely soprano voice and skill playing both piano and organ would direct her career in MA as an elementary music teacher in Leicester, as well as an organist and choir director for several area churches, including Oxford United Methodist Church, Woodstock Evangelical Covenant (CT) and United Church of Christ Federated, Webster. Prior to retirement, she worked as a teacher's aide in the Southbridge elementary schools, and taught private piano lessons to children and adults.
Ruth loved returning to Kentucky to visit her family there, and drink sweet iced tea on the front porch, but she developed a true appreciation for New England, camping in NH, visiting Cuttyhunk Island with Mary, and putting down deep roots in Worcester County. She traveled to Venezuela, Singapore and Hong Kong, visiting her daughter's family each time they moved. Ruth remained a woman of firm Christian faith throughout her life, one of the strongest legacies to her extended family and friends.
Though her last few months were spent in lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a highlight was celebrating her 85th birthday in March via a family Skype session. Ruth's children and several grandchildren were able to share virtual congratulations and love with her. The Holt family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Skilled Nursing Unit staff, aides and administration at The Overlook for their excellent care of Ruth, maintaining her comfort and safety throughout, and keeping all of us involved in her life
Remembering Ruth with love are her three children: Barry, of Arlington; Donna Holt (husband James Archibald), of Stamford, CT; and Thomas (wife Pamala), of Dudley, (whose proximity to Ruth over the years meant that much day-to-day assistance fell to them; Barry and Donna want to express their thanks to Tom and Pam for all they did); her grandchildren Nikki, Sam and Annie Archibald; TJ, Jimmy and Daniel Holt; and two great-granddaughters, Lilliana and Raegan Holt. Also her siblings and their seven children: Mary Todd (husband the Rev. James) of No. Andover; Gloria Taylor (husband Kenneth) of Priest River, ID; and David Krebs (wife Connie) of Tulsa, OK. Ruth was predeceased by her eldest sister Betty (husband the late Clyde Steckel).
The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home in Webster, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services at this time. https://www.shaw-majercik.com/
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to the Christian Appalachian Project: https://www.christianapp.org. Checks may be made out to: Christian Appalachian Project, and mailed to P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911, noting that the donation is made in Ruth Holt's memory.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020