Ruth Ellen Irving 94
Shrewsbury - Ruth Ellen. (Hirons) Irving, formerly of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts passed away on March 20, 2019.
Ruth was born in Medford, Massachusetts on February 2, 1925, daughter of Arthur Hirons and Rose (Tutten) Hirons. She had three older brothers; Kenneth Hirons, Arthur Hirons, and Frank Hirons. A graduate of Medford High School, Ruth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Wheelock College, Boston Massachusetts. She taught first grade in Bedford and Reading, Massachusetts prior to her marriage.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Mason Irving Jr. Married on November 7, 1953 at Old South Church in Boston, Massachusetts, Ruth and Mason enjoyed fifty-four years together. While living in Shrewsbury, Ruth was a member the Shrewsbury First Congregational Church for over fifty years. She participated in Ladies Circle and the Prime Timers Club. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron for the Artemis Ward Chapter. Ruth served the Shrewsbury Elementary Schools as a substitute teacher for many years. She served as Cub Scout den mother when Skip was young, and chaperoned many Shrewsbury Music Association Band trips when Laurie was in high school. Ruth loved her home in Shrewsbury; tending her gardens, sharing homemade cookies with family and friends, visiting the Shrewsbury Public Library as an avid reader, and taking long walks through Dean Park.
Ruth leaves her children, Mason "Skip" Irving III and his wife Ann, of Burlington, Massachusetts, and Laurie Irving Vance and her husband Roland M. of Amherst, New Hampshire. Ruth's four grandchildren were the joy of her life. Granddaughters, Katelynn Ruth Vance of Alexandria, Virginia, and Molly Ann Vance of Chester, New Hampshire. Ruth has two grandsons. Mason Thomas Irving and his wife Ashley Lobell Irving of Arlington, Massachusetts. Lawrence Hopkins Irving and wife Margaret Moyer Irving of Ballston Spa, New York delighted Ruth with her first great-grandson, Jameson David Moyer Irving.
The family extends appreciation to the staff of Kent Village, at The Huntington in Nashua, New Hampshire for gentle support in recent years. We are also grateful to the Lexington Hancock Church group of residents, and many others who welcomed Ruth into a caring circle of friends.
Plans are being made for a Service of Remembrance in Shrewsbury, with burial at Mt. View Cemetery. Gifts of Remembrance can be made to the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury Memorial Fund, 19 Church Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To view Ruth's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019