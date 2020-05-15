|
Ruth Kaprelian, 85
WORCESTER - Ruth Kaprelian, 95, of Worcester, died at her home on May 13, 2020.
A long time resident of Westboro, she was the daughter of the late Koren and Satenig (Tatarian) Kaprelian of Westboro. She is survived by her niece, Linda J. Poldoian and her husband, John R. Poldoian, of Boston MA, and her grandniece, Andrea H. Poldoian, of Chicago IL, and grandnephew, Jay K. Emirzian, of Anderson SC. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen K. Bogosian, her brother-in-law, Roger D. Bogosian, her brother, Sarkis Kaprelian, and her niece, Karen L. Emirzian.
She was a graduate of Westboro High School and The Rittner School of Design in Boston.
She was a financial assistant to John Jeppson for greater than 40 years. Previously, she was legal assistant to the late Judges Albert T. Wall and Albert E. Maykel, and Atty. Nicholas G. Andreson.
Ms. Kaprelian was a long time member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour.
At the request of the deceased, private funeral services and burial will be held on May 22, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westboro. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flower memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020