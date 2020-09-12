Ruth Masters

Ruth E. Masters, 75West Sutton - Ruth E. (Murray) Masters, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 10th after a long illness.Ruth leaves her two children, Sharon Heffernan and her husband, Aidan of West Sutton and James W. Masters and his wife, Maria Lucena of Douglas; grandson, Brent W. Masters of Jamaica, N.Y.; four siblings, Nancy Perry, Walter Murray, Marsha Murray and Linda Bessette; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a longtime companion, John Hines.Ruth graduated from Sutton High School in 1963. She worked in the electronics industry doing inside sales for many years. Ruth was an avid traveler, most of the 50 states, Caribbean, Mexico, Hong Kong and Philippines. She enjoyed gardening, flower arrangement, cooking, shopping, reading and the beach.Family and friends will honor and remember Ruth's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 15th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in West Sutton Cemetery, West Sutton Road in Sutton. Her funeral service will follow at 10:30 in the cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ruth's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the Sutton Library, 4 Uxbridge Road, Sutton, MA 01590. Please visit Ruth's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with her family: