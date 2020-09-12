1/1
Ruth Masters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Masters, 75

West Sutton - Ruth E. (Murray) Masters, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 10th after a long illness.

Ruth leaves her two children, Sharon Heffernan and her husband, Aidan of West Sutton and James W. Masters and his wife, Maria Lucena of Douglas; grandson, Brent W. Masters of Jamaica, N.Y.; four siblings, Nancy Perry, Walter Murray, Marsha Murray and Linda Bessette; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a longtime companion, John Hines.

Ruth graduated from Sutton High School in 1963. She worked in the electronics industry doing inside sales for many years. Ruth was an avid traveler, most of the 50 states, Caribbean, Mexico, Hong Kong and Philippines. She enjoyed gardening, flower arrangement, cooking, shopping, reading and the beach.

Family and friends will honor and remember Ruth's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 15th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in West Sutton Cemetery, West Sutton Road in Sutton. Her funeral service will follow at 10:30 in the cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ruth's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the Sutton Library, 4 Uxbridge Road, Sutton, MA 01590. Please visit Ruth's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with her family:

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
West Sutton Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
West Sutton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhane Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
I worked with Ruth for many years she was a wonderful person and she will be sadly missed.So sorry Sharon and family.
Pat Dougan
Friend
September 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Ruth's family and friends on her passing.
She was a terrific friend and neighbor on West Sutton Rd. during the 25 years my family and I lived lived across West Sutton Rd. May she Rest in Peace, God bless her.
Roger LaFerriere
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved