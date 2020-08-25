Ruth E. (Selmer) Merrill 92
Shrewsbury - It is with profound sadness we announce that Ruth E. (Selmer) Merrill, 92, of Shrewsbury passed away, peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her sons, Stan Merrill, and his wife Dang of Shrewsbury, Rich Merrill and his wife Patty of Southbridge, Glenn Merrill and his wife Karen of York, SC and daughter Laura Richards and her husband Frank of Derry, NH. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Kim Auen, Tim Merrill, Katelyn Velez, Jenna Herzog, Steven Merrill and Dexter Richards and 6 great grandchildren.
Ruth was predeceased by her father, Carl Selmer, a Lutheran Minister who preached in Jamaica Plain and her mother Elizabeth. She grew up in Jamaica Plain until she graduated from Boston University where she met her husband, Frank E Merrill and they won numerous dance competitions at the school. They lived and raised their family in Berlin, MA for over 30 years as active members of the community and The First Parish Church.
Ruth thoroughly enjoyed working at The Perkins School in Lancaster as an administrative assistant and in her later years she volunteered at the Southgate Community in Shrewsbury, visiting and keeping company with many of the residents of that facility.
She enjoyed the natural surroundings of her home, feeding and watching the wide array of birds, chipmunks, squirrels and other animals from the woods.
She mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Big Grandma." She also regularly attended her weekly Bible Study with the members of Wellspring United Methodist Church.
We will celebrate her long, healthy life and invite her friends and relatives to attend a visiting hour on Saturday, September 19th at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to the MSPCA or Salmon Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757. To view Ruth's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.