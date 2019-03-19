|
Ruth A. (Maki) Miller
HOLDEN - Ruth A. (Maki) Miller, 76, passed away peacefully at Sterling Village on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after an illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Carl J. and Alli Naime (Laiho) Maki and had lived most of her life in Holden.
She leaves her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Miller; her two daughters, Lynn E. Minor and her husband, Stephen of Puyallup, WA and Lori A. Rososhansky and her husband, Ami of Boca Raton, FL; her granddaughter, Emma; her sister-in-law, Janice Maki; her nephew and two nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Maki.
Ruth graduated from Worcester State College with a Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher for many years at Peaslee School in Northborough before her retirement. Previously, she taught at Lamartine Street School in Worcester and was a substitute teacher for many years in the Wachusett School District. Ruth was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Worcester where she sang in the choir and assisted at the volunteer medical service for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ruth's family on Friday, March 22nd from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 64 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019